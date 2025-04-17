Left Menu

Shia Board's Faith in Judiciary Bolstered Amid Waqf Act Hearing

AISPLB General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas highlights faith in India's Supreme Court as it reviews the Waqf Amendment Act. He calls for unity, urging adherence to the constitutional framework. The Court considers pausing provisions of the Act amid concerns of violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:49 IST
Shia Board's Faith in Judiciary Bolstered Amid Waqf Act Hearing
AISPLB General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), Maulana Yasoob Abbas, voiced optimism regarding the Supreme Court's deliberations on the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that the judiciary's observations have fortified trust in the legal system. Speaking with ANI, Abbas emphasized the necessity of addressing issues through constitutional channels, advocating for national unity and peace.

Main attention was given to the second day of the Court's hearing of multiple petitions questioning the Constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Court hinted at potentially suspending key sections of the Act, with heightened focus following reports of violent incidents in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

A three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, expressed concern over ongoing violence and mentioned the possible suspension of specific provisions, such as those involving non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and property disputes. The hearing was adjourned following Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request to represent the Centre's stance before any interim orders are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025