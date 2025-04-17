Shia Board's Faith in Judiciary Bolstered Amid Waqf Act Hearing

The General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), Maulana Yasoob Abbas, voiced optimism regarding the Supreme Court's deliberations on the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that the judiciary's observations have fortified trust in the legal system. Speaking with ANI, Abbas emphasized the necessity of addressing issues through constitutional channels, advocating for national unity and peace.

Main attention was given to the second day of the Court's hearing of multiple petitions questioning the Constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Court hinted at potentially suspending key sections of the Act, with heightened focus following reports of violent incidents in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

A three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, expressed concern over ongoing violence and mentioned the possible suspension of specific provisions, such as those involving non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and property disputes. The hearing was adjourned following Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request to represent the Centre's stance before any interim orders are issued.

