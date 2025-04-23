Senator Dick Durbin Announces Retirement After Decades in Congress
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, a leading Democrat from Illinois serving 44 years in Congress, announced his retirement. Despite his love for the role, Durbin feels it's time to 'pass the torch.' His departure is expected to spark a competitive race for his Senate seat.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has announced his decision to retire after his current term. This marks the end of a distinguished 44-year career in Congress.
In a heartfelt message on social media, Durbin, 80, expressed his mixed feelings about stepping down, stating his adoration for his duties as a Senator. However, he acknowledged it as the right moment to allow new leadership to emerge.
Representing the predominantly Democratic state of Illinois, Durbin's retirement is poised to initiate a fierce battle for the vacated Senate seat, as his term concludes in January 2027.
