Left Menu

Senator Dick Durbin Announces Retirement After Decades in Congress

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, a leading Democrat from Illinois serving 44 years in Congress, announced his retirement. Despite his love for the role, Durbin feels it's time to 'pass the torch.' His departure is expected to spark a competitive race for his Senate seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:00 IST
Senator Dick Durbin Announces Retirement After Decades in Congress
retirement

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has announced his decision to retire after his current term. This marks the end of a distinguished 44-year career in Congress.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Durbin, 80, expressed his mixed feelings about stepping down, stating his adoration for his duties as a Senator. However, he acknowledged it as the right moment to allow new leadership to emerge.

Representing the predominantly Democratic state of Illinois, Durbin's retirement is poised to initiate a fierce battle for the vacated Senate seat, as his term concludes in January 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025