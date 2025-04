Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy Over Crimea Stance

U.S. President Donald Trump scolded Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, criticizing his refusal to recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea. Trump labeled Zelenskiy's remarks as inflammatory, suggesting they might complicate ongoing peace negotiations with Russia.

In a recent social media post, Trump stated that Crimea was 'lost years ago' and implied it should not even be an issue of discussion. Zelenskiy, staying firm, emphasized Ukraine's constitutional stance against recognizing the annexation.

The former U.S. leader questioned why Ukraine did not contest the annexation earlier if it was a significant concern. Trump's comments reflect previous public exchanges with Zelenskiy, intensifying discourse around peace efforts in the region.

