Trump Intensifies Pressure Over Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced his displeasure with Russia's military actions against Ukraine, following strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv overnight. From the Oval Office, Trump hinted at heavy pressure tactics being employed by the United States against Russia to facilitate a resolution.

While keeping specifics under wraps, Trump asserted strong measures are being applied, stating, "You have no idea what pressure I'm putting... We're putting a lot of pressure. We're putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that," he communicated to the media.

In a notable development, the President also disclosed that similar pressures are being directed towards Ukraine to forge a peace agreement, highlighting a multi-faceted diplomatic campaign aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)