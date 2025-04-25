Left Menu

Envoy Diplomacy: Trump's Man Tackles Ukraine Crisis in Moscow

Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Putin in Moscow to discuss a contentious U.S. plan for resolving the Ukraine war, which Kyiv and its allies fear favors Russia. Witkoff faces criticism for his lack of diplomatic experience as negotiations continue amid missile attacks and unresolved territorial disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:36 IST
Envoy Diplomacy: Trump's Man Tackles Ukraine Crisis in Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, has become the central figure in Washington's diplomatic engagement with Moscow, as he recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Their discussions centered on a U.S. proposal to end the protracted Ukraine conflict, which has raised concerns among Kyiv and its European allies that the terms might overly benefit Moscow.

Witkoff's involvement marks him as a pivotal interlocutor amid contentious negotiations. Despite his lack of prior diplomatic expertise, he spearheaded efforts to broker peace during his fourth meeting with Putin. This comes on the heels of Ukrainian resistance to certain U.S. peace deal propositions, following a recent Russian missile and drone assault on Kyiv, which claimed 12 lives.

The diplomatic discussions in Moscow show a complex landscape as Trump delivers optimistic statements about reaching an agreement while simultaneously issuing stern warnings of U.S. withdrawal if talks stagnate. The proposal presented controversially acknowledges Russian control over Ukrainian territories, sparking discord with European counterparts advocating for delayed territorial negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025