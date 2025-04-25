Envoy Diplomacy: Trump's Man Tackles Ukraine Crisis in Moscow
Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Putin in Moscow to discuss a contentious U.S. plan for resolving the Ukraine war, which Kyiv and its allies fear favors Russia. Witkoff faces criticism for his lack of diplomatic experience as negotiations continue amid missile attacks and unresolved territorial disputes.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, has become the central figure in Washington's diplomatic engagement with Moscow, as he recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Their discussions centered on a U.S. proposal to end the protracted Ukraine conflict, which has raised concerns among Kyiv and its European allies that the terms might overly benefit Moscow.
Witkoff's involvement marks him as a pivotal interlocutor amid contentious negotiations. Despite his lack of prior diplomatic expertise, he spearheaded efforts to broker peace during his fourth meeting with Putin. This comes on the heels of Ukrainian resistance to certain U.S. peace deal propositions, following a recent Russian missile and drone assault on Kyiv, which claimed 12 lives.
The diplomatic discussions in Moscow show a complex landscape as Trump delivers optimistic statements about reaching an agreement while simultaneously issuing stern warnings of U.S. withdrawal if talks stagnate. The proposal presented controversially acknowledges Russian control over Ukrainian territories, sparking discord with European counterparts advocating for delayed territorial negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say, reports AP.
Congo and Rebels Engage in Crucial Peace Talks in Qatar
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Iran's Tilt Towards Moscow Amidst Nuclear Negotiations
Ronald Lamola Leads Economic and Diplomatic Mission to Moscow in Russia
Russian Missile Strike Claims Lives in Sumy Amid Peace Talks