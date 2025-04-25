Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Former ISRO Chairman Dr. K Kasturirangan

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi express their condolences for the passing of Dr. K Kasturirangan, former ISRO Chairman. Known for significant contributions to India's space sector and education policy, his leadership earned him national honors and global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:07 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Former ISRO Chairman Dr. K Kasturirangan
Former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nation is in mourning as tributes pour in for Dr. K Kasturirangan, the former ISRO Chairman, who passed away at the age of 84. His transformative impact on India's space exploration and education sectors has been widely acknowledged by leaders and the scientific community alike.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Dr. Kasturirangan's role in elevating India's stature globally. Echoing similar sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his visionary leadership, which took India's space program to new heights.

Dr. Kasturirangan, a recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, also contributed significantly to India's education as Chairman of the National Education Policy Draft Committee. His body will be available for public respects at Raman Research Institute on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025