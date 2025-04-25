Nation Mourns the Loss of Former ISRO Chairman Dr. K Kasturirangan

The nation is in mourning as tributes pour in for Dr. K Kasturirangan, the former ISRO Chairman, who passed away at the age of 84. His transformative impact on India's space exploration and education sectors has been widely acknowledged by leaders and the scientific community alike.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Dr. Kasturirangan's role in elevating India's stature globally. Echoing similar sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his visionary leadership, which took India's space program to new heights.

Dr. Kasturirangan, a recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, also contributed significantly to India's education as Chairman of the National Education Policy Draft Committee. His body will be available for public respects at Raman Research Institute on Sunday.

