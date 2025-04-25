Nation Mourns the Loss of Former ISRO Chairman Dr. K Kasturirangan
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi express their condolences for the passing of Dr. K Kasturirangan, former ISRO Chairman. Known for significant contributions to India's space sector and education policy, his leadership earned him national honors and global recognition.
- Country:
- India
The nation is in mourning as tributes pour in for Dr. K Kasturirangan, the former ISRO Chairman, who passed away at the age of 84. His transformative impact on India's space exploration and education sectors has been widely acknowledged by leaders and the scientific community alike.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Dr. Kasturirangan's role in elevating India's stature globally. Echoing similar sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his visionary leadership, which took India's space program to new heights.
Dr. Kasturirangan, a recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, also contributed significantly to India's education as Chairman of the National Education Policy Draft Committee. His body will be available for public respects at Raman Research Institute on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kasturirangan
- ISRO
- space
- India
- education
- Padma awards
- BJP
- Modi
- Bommai
- tributes
ALSO READ
BJP's Ambitious Electoral Goals for Goa Assembly 2027
Verbal Clash: Union Minister Counters Telangana CM's Anti-BJP Vow
Telangana's Stand: Congress Vows to Block BJP's Entry
Govt Introduces Education and Training Amendment Bill to Boost Student Outcomes
Punjab Police Murder Sparks BJP Condemnation, Questions Over Law and Order