Trump's Skepticism on Putin's Intentions in Ukraine Conflict

Former President Donald Trump doubts Russian leader Vladimir Putin's commitment to ending the war in Ukraine. Despite previously hinting at possible peace, Trump suggests possible sanctions and expresses concern about civilian casualties. A brief meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskyy occurred at the Vatican before the Pope's funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:50 IST
In a striking turnaround, former President Donald Trump expressed doubt about Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, just a day after indicating a possible peace agreement was near.

Trump voiced his skepticism on social media during his return to the United States following Pope Francis' funeral. He criticized Russia for its recent missile attacks on civilian areas, hinting that further economic measures or secondary sanctions could be imposed on Russia.

The brief encounter between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican adds another layer of international diplomatic dynamics amid the stark human cost of the conflict, emphasized by Trump's remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

