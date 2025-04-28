Congress Stands Firm on Pahalgam Attack Stance Amid Controversy
The Congress party has emphasized that only official statements from its leaders represent its stance on the Pahalgam terror attack. Amidst internal comments causing controversy, the party aligns with its CWC resolution, urging a probe into security failures and supporting governmental actions against the attack mastermind, Pakistan.
The Congress party has reinforced its stance on the Pahalgam terror attack, mandating party leaders to adhere to the official line or refrain from offering comments. Only the Congress Working Committee's resolution and statements from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi exhibit the party's official position.
The controversy spike follows comments from some party leaders, which the BJP claims reflect pro-Pakistan sentiment. Notable assertions from Vijay Wadettiwar, Mani Shankar Aiyar, and others have fueled this dispute. The CWC labeled the attack a direct assault on republic values, calling for a thorough investigation into security oversights.
Kharge and Gandhi have pledged support for government action on the attack, stressing unity amid external tensions. Meanwhile, internal party tensions underscore the necessity for a united front in projecting the Congress's stance. Oppositional claims challenge the cohesiveness of the party's leadership on this critical issue.
