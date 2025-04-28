Ukraine Urges Lasting Peace Amid Temporary Ceasefire

On Monday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha affirmed the country's readiness to commit to a lasting ceasefire, stressing that Russia should cease attacks if it genuinely seeks peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine from May 8 to May 10, commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War Two's victory.

The ceasefire serves as a temporary respite in the conflict, allowing reflection on historical alliances while underscoring Ukraine's call for a more durable resolution to hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)