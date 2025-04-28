Left Menu

Ukraine Urges Lasting Peace Amid Temporary Ceasefire

Ukraine expressed willingness for a permanent ceasefire, emphasizing if Russia desires peace, it should stop attacks. President Putin declared a short-term ceasefire coinciding with the World War Two victory anniversary, signaling a pause in hostilities from May 8 to May 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:29 IST
Ukraine Urges Lasting Peace Amid Temporary Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Monday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha affirmed the country's readiness to commit to a lasting ceasefire, stressing that Russia should cease attacks if it genuinely seeks peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine from May 8 to May 10, commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War Two's victory.

The ceasefire serves as a temporary respite in the conflict, allowing reflection on historical alliances while underscoring Ukraine's call for a more durable resolution to hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025