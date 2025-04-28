Ukraine Urges Lasting Peace Amid Temporary Ceasefire
Ukraine expressed willingness for a permanent ceasefire, emphasizing if Russia desires peace, it should stop attacks. President Putin declared a short-term ceasefire coinciding with the World War Two victory anniversary, signaling a pause in hostilities from May 8 to May 10.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
On Monday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha affirmed the country's readiness to commit to a lasting ceasefire, stressing that Russia should cease attacks if it genuinely seeks peace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine from May 8 to May 10, commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War Two's victory.
The ceasefire serves as a temporary respite in the conflict, allowing reflection on historical alliances while underscoring Ukraine's call for a more durable resolution to hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Summit Calls for Unity: A New Era of Peace and Justice
Russian Missile Strike Claims Lives in Sumy Amid Peace Talks
West Bengal Waqf Act Protests: A Call for Peace Amidst Chaos
Deadly Missile Strike Shatters Peace Efforts in Ukraine
Governor and Chief Minister Join Forces to Restore Peace in Murshidabad