Tamil Nadu Minister Resigns Amid Supreme Court's Bail Ultimatum

In a significant development, DMK leader V Senthil Balaji has stepped down from his ministerial position following the Supreme Court's directive to choose between retaining his office or securing his freedom. The court had raised concerns over Balaji's reinstatement as minister after his bail in a case involving alleged money laundering.

Last week, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih had warned Balaji about the possibility of canceling his bail if he didn't resign. The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan press release confirmed that Balaji's resignation had been accepted by Governor RN Ravi.

Despite the apex court's decision, the Enforcement Directorate's attempt to bar Balaji from holding any ministerial position pending trial was denied. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referenced the case of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to argue his point. The controversy traces back to Balaji's alleged involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2015.

