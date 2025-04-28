Left Menu

Delhi Court Closes Chapter on Commonwealth Games Scandal: Congress Demands Apology from Modi and Kejriwal

A Delhi court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report in the Commonwealth Games money-laundering case, clearing Congress members of allegations. The Congress party demands apologies from PM Modi and AAP's Kejriwal for previous accusations. The case, linked to 2010 events, had been a political flashpoint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:47 IST
Delhi Court Closes Chapter on Commonwealth Games Scandal: Congress Demands Apology from Modi and Kejriwal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday accepted the closure report filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the 2010 Commonwealth Games, bringing an official end to the high-profile investigation.

The Congress, which was at the center of the allegations, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to apologize for what it describes as misleading accusations against its leaders.

The closure has renewed political tensions, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserting that the accusations, which included charges of misconduct against former organizers Suresh Kalmadi and Lalit Bhanot, were baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025