Delhi Court Closes Chapter on Commonwealth Games Scandal: Congress Demands Apology from Modi and Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Monday accepted the closure report filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the 2010 Commonwealth Games, bringing an official end to the high-profile investigation.

The Congress, which was at the center of the allegations, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to apologize for what it describes as misleading accusations against its leaders.

The closure has renewed political tensions, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserting that the accusations, which included charges of misconduct against former organizers Suresh Kalmadi and Lalit Bhanot, were baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)