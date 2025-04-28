Delhi Court Closes Chapter on Commonwealth Games Scandal: Congress Demands Apology from Modi and Kejriwal
A Delhi court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report in the Commonwealth Games money-laundering case, clearing Congress members of allegations. The Congress party demands apologies from PM Modi and AAP's Kejriwal for previous accusations. The case, linked to 2010 events, had been a political flashpoint.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Monday accepted the closure report filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the 2010 Commonwealth Games, bringing an official end to the high-profile investigation.
The Congress, which was at the center of the allegations, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to apologize for what it describes as misleading accusations against its leaders.
The closure has renewed political tensions, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserting that the accusations, which included charges of misconduct against former organizers Suresh Kalmadi and Lalit Bhanot, were baseless.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP vs BJP: Ambedkar's Legacy and Unfulfilled Promises
Kejriwal Critiques BJP's Commitment to Ambedkar's Ideals in Education
AAP Upholds Ambedkar's Legacy, Criticizes Political Tokenism
Political Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Accuses AAP of Intimidation
EWS Certificate Halt Sparks Controversy: AAP vs BJP