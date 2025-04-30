Left Menu

BJP's Kesavan Slams Congress: Accusations of Betrayal and Allegiance

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized the Congress, accusing them of abandoning national duties and aligning with Pakistan's narrative in light of the Pahalgam terror attack. Kesavan questioned Rahul Gandhi's integrity and demanded apologies to victim's families and condemnation of inappropriate remarks by Congress members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:57 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader CR Kesavan launched a scathing critique of the Congress, asserting on Wednesday that the party has abandoned its national responsibilities and undermined the country's interests. This came in the aftermath of a controversial post by the Congress, accusing the Prime Minister of avoiding accountability.

Kesavan questioned how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could face the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized the emotional testimony of Shubham Dwivedi's widow, who recounted the tragic circumstances of his death, challenging Gandhi on his silence regarding derogatory remarks by R. B. Timmapur.

The BJP leader further accused Congress of inadvertently echoing Pakistan's narrative and weakening national morale. Kesavan called for Gandhi to not only apologize to the victims' families but also to cease protective sentiments towards adversarial narratives. A controversial Congress post, now deleted, had sparked this intense political exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

