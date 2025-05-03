Rajasthan Political Allegations: Recruitment Exam Scandal Sparks Controversy

In a political stir, RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal has leveled serious allegations against Rajasthan Minister KK Vishnoi, claiming his involvement with bureaucrats in fraudulent recruitment activities during the 2021 Sub-Inspector Exam. At the time, BJP was not in power in Rajasthan.

Beniwal claims that when the BJP came into power, they pretended to investigate these allegations through the Special Operations Group (SOG). He asserts that transactions for recruitment under discussion took place in the minister's 'White House' in Jodhpur. Beniwal urges a CBI inquiry into recruitment irregularities allegedly happening under the previous Congress government.

Minister KK Vishnoi denied the allegations, labeling them baseless and accusing Beniwal of misleading the public for political gain. Amidst protests regarding youth-related demands, including tackling the state's educational issues and illegal recruitments, Beniwal insists on continuing his protests despite a temporary detention by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)