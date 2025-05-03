Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration: A Cross-Party Triumph

The Vizhinjam Seaport in Kerala, a visionary ambition of local citizens, has been officially commissioned, signifying a rare unity across party lines. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, symbolizes the power of cooperative federalism in advancing national development despite political differences.

In his remarks, Tharoor emphasized the significance of the port for the people of Vizhinjam and Thiruvananthapuram, noting it as a testament to how national progress can transcend political affiliations. Initiated by a Congress government, furthered by the Communist Left, and completed by the BJP, the project unites diverse political ideologies in a shared developmental vision.

During the inauguration, PM Modi humorously addressed the presence of Congress figure Tharoor, suggesting it might unsettle political opponents. He also acknowledged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a significant member of the INDI alliance. The seaport commissioning, a critical infrastructure achievement, marks a collaborative victory across India's political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)