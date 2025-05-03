Ali France's Historic Victory: Toppling a Political Giant

In a historic political upset, disability advocate Ali France defeated Australia's opposition leader, Peter Dutton, in his own electoral seat on Saturday. This surprising win marks her third attempt and contributes significantly to the Labor Party's sweeping federal election victory over the Liberals.

France's journey to this victory is not only compelling but deeply personal. As a former journalist and para-athlete who lost her leg in 2011, she is passionate about public healthcare. Her campaign effort follows a poignant period of personal grief, having lost her son Henry to leukaemia last year.

Preliminary results highlighted an impressive 8 percentage point swing to Labor in Dutton's long-held seat of Dickson, in Queensland, overcoming his previous 1.7 percentage point margin. After her victory, Dutton acknowledged France's successful campaign and congratulated her commitment as a local member.

(With inputs from agencies.)