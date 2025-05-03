Singapore Election Showdown: PAP Faces New Challenges Amid Global Shifts
Singaporeans participated in the 19th general elections with high turnout. The ruling People's Action Party, led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, seeks renewed support amid economic disruptions. Eleven political parties contested in 32 constituencies, with opposition focusing on cost of living and foreign influence. Vote counting extended into early Sunday.
Large numbers of Singaporeans headed to the polls on Saturday for the general elections, as the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) pursued a fresh mandate amidst economic challenges.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who took office nearly a year ago, is at the forefront of PAP's efforts to retain its governing position in the city-state, which it has held since its independence.
Voters cast ballots for 92 out of 97 parliamentary seats at 1,240 polling stations, determining the country's political landscape. Opposition parties campaigned vigorously, spotlighting issues such as the escalating cost of living and growing foreign presence.
