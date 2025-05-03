Singapore Election Showdown: PAP Faces New Challenges Amid Global Shifts

Large numbers of Singaporeans headed to the polls on Saturday for the general elections, as the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) pursued a fresh mandate amidst economic challenges.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who took office nearly a year ago, is at the forefront of PAP's efforts to retain its governing position in the city-state, which it has held since its independence.

Voters cast ballots for 92 out of 97 parliamentary seats at 1,240 polling stations, determining the country's political landscape. Opposition parties campaigned vigorously, spotlighting issues such as the escalating cost of living and growing foreign presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)