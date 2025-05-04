Left Menu

Israel Expands Gaza Offensive Amid Diplomatic Shifts

Israel is calling up thousands of reservists to expand its offensive in Gaza, leading to the postponement of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Azerbaijan. The intensified military operations aim to defeat Hamas and recover remaining hostages, while significantly impacting the civilian population in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:47 IST
In a significant military escalation, Israel is calling up thousands of reservists to support its offensive in Gaza. As reported by Israeli media, these reservists will replace regular soldiers along the Lebanon border and in the occupied West Bank, allowing for an intensified push into Gaza.

The move comes after Prime Minister Netanyahu postponed his Azerbaijan visit, originally scheduled for May 7-11, citing developments in Gaza and Syria. The Israeli security cabinet has reportedly approved plans for an expanded military operation in Gaza, following a breakdown of the fragile ceasefire with Hamas in March.

Israel is firm on its objectives to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages. This intensified campaign has exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Gaza, causing extensive damage and civilian casualties. The military actions have drawn international attention and raised concerns over human rights and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

