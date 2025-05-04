Morocco's Ports Become Battleground in Protests Over Ties with Israel

Protests in Morocco have intensified over the country's decision to normalize relations with Israel, with activists zeroing in on strategic ports as key protest sites.

Amid rising tensions, demonstrators, driven by widespread public discontent, have called for blocking vessels carrying military cargo bound for Israel, as concerns about government policies mount.

The government has responded with crackdowns, but public dissent persists, revealing deep divides within society and questioning the sustainability of Morocco's diplomatic stance with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)