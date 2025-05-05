Left Menu

BJP Rallies Demand Expulsion of Pakistanis Amid Rising Tensions

The BJP is conducting protests across Jharkhand against Pakistani citizens residing in the state. This follows India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which includes measures such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and urging Pakistanis on short-term visas to exit the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:49 IST
Pahalgam terrorist attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers are actively protesting across Jharkhand, demanding the expulsion of Pakistani citizens amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions. This surge in dissent is a direct reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, which recently claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists.

The Indian government has responded to the attack with stringent measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and a downgrade in diplomatic relations with Pakistan. Furthermore, the government has set a deadline of April 27 for all Pakistanis on short-term visas to exit the country.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, alongside other prominent leaders, led protests under the slogan 'Pakistani Bharat Chhodo'. Their march towards the district collectorate office aimed to present a memorandum to the Ranchi deputy commissioner, reinforcing the demand to expel Pakistanis from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

