Gandhi Advocates Strong India-US Trade Negotiations

Rahul Gandhi emphasizes the need for India to negotiate effectively with the US on trade tariffs. He advocates for a liberalized economy and a production system robust enough to compete with China. Gandhi underscores the importance of India-US partnership in manufacturing within a democratic setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:06 IST
During an interactive session at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his views on US President Donald Trump's tariff proposal, stating that India is capable of negotiating a fair deal.

Gandhi, addressing an audience at Brown University, stressed the importance of India developing a competitive production system to match China's prowess. He highlighted the necessity of a liberalized economy to drive social progress and job creation.

On the topic of US-India relations, Gandhi suggested a strategic partnership in manufacturing within a democratic framework could be powerful and beneficial for both nations. He called for clarity and vision in India's approach to global trade negotiations.

