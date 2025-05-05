Gandhi Advocates Strong India-US Trade Negotiations

During an interactive session at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his views on US President Donald Trump's tariff proposal, stating that India is capable of negotiating a fair deal.

Gandhi, addressing an audience at Brown University, stressed the importance of India developing a competitive production system to match China's prowess. He highlighted the necessity of a liberalized economy to drive social progress and job creation.

On the topic of US-India relations, Gandhi suggested a strategic partnership in manufacturing within a democratic framework could be powerful and beneficial for both nations. He called for clarity and vision in India's approach to global trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)