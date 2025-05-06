Tensions Soar: Israel Warns Yemen Airport Evacuation Amid Airstrikes

Israel's military has issued an urgent warning for people near Yemen's international airport, urging immediate evacuation. The alert, disseminated via social media, follows a series of airstrikes launched by Israel on Yemen-based Houthi rebels. This military action is a direct response to a missile attack on Israel's international airport near Tel Aviv last Sunday.

Spokesperson Avichay Adraee highlighted the danger in a post on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for prompt evacuation and providing a detailed map of Sanaa International Airport. 'Failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives,' he cautioned. The Israeli airstrikes targeted the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's Hodeida province, resulting in multiple casualties and significant injuries.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels' media outlet reported at least six strikes on the crucial Hodeida port. Further attacks hit a cement factory in Bajil district, situated 55 kilometers northeast of Hodeida. While the immediate impact of the strikes is still being assessed, the escalating military actions have sparked concerns of a wider regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)