Tensions Soar: Israel Warns Yemen Airport Evacuation Amid Airstrikes

Israel's military has issued a warning for evacuation near Yemen's international airport following airstrikes on Houthi rebels. The strike was a response to a missile attack near Tel Aviv. The situation remains tense as the region faces potential risks from escalating conflicts.

Israel's military has issued an urgent warning for people near Yemen's international airport, urging immediate evacuation. The alert, disseminated via social media, follows a series of airstrikes launched by Israel on Yemen-based Houthi rebels. This military action is a direct response to a missile attack on Israel's international airport near Tel Aviv last Sunday.

Spokesperson Avichay Adraee highlighted the danger in a post on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for prompt evacuation and providing a detailed map of Sanaa International Airport. 'Failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives,' he cautioned. The Israeli airstrikes targeted the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's Hodeida province, resulting in multiple casualties and significant injuries.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels' media outlet reported at least six strikes on the crucial Hodeida port. Further attacks hit a cement factory in Bajil district, situated 55 kilometers northeast of Hodeida. While the immediate impact of the strikes is still being assessed, the escalating military actions have sparked concerns of a wider regional conflict.

