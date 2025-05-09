NATO Raises Defense Spending Targets Amid Rising Threats
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggests alliance members increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and an extra 1.5% on security-related areas by 2032. This proposal, which aims to meet U.S. President Trump's 5% target, will be discussed at the NATO summit in The Hague.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called for alliance members to boost defense spending significantly by 2032. The newly proposed targets include allocating 3.5% of GDP to military expenditures, plus an additional 1.5% to broader security concerns.
This proposal aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for higher defense commitments from NATO countries, aiming for a collective goal of 5%. Currently, only a few members, such as the U.S. and Poland, spend comparably. The current NATO goal is 2% of GDP on defense, which many leaders believe falls short amid rising global threats, particularly from Russia.
The proposal will be a central topic at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague. Discussions among member governments, including the Dutch, will continue, as countries deliberate their positions on the increased spending requirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
