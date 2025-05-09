Left Menu

NATO Raises Defense Spending Targets Amid Rising Threats

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggests alliance members increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and an extra 1.5% on security-related areas by 2032. This proposal, which aims to meet U.S. President Trump's 5% target, will be discussed at the NATO summit in The Hague.

Updated: 09-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:19 IST
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called for alliance members to boost defense spending significantly by 2032. The newly proposed targets include allocating 3.5% of GDP to military expenditures, plus an additional 1.5% to broader security concerns.

This proposal aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for higher defense commitments from NATO countries, aiming for a collective goal of 5%. Currently, only a few members, such as the U.S. and Poland, spend comparably. The current NATO goal is 2% of GDP on defense, which many leaders believe falls short amid rising global threats, particularly from Russia.

The proposal will be a central topic at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague. Discussions among member governments, including the Dutch, will continue, as countries deliberate their positions on the increased spending requirements.

