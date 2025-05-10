Historic Ceasefire: India and Pakistan Agree to Peace Talks
Global leaders commend India and Pakistan for agreeing to a 'full and immediate ceasefire' after intense military exchanges. Facilitated by U.S. mediation, the agreement opens the door for discussions on broader issues. The move is welcomed internationally as a step towards peace and stability in the region.
In a significant move toward de-escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that India and Pakistan have agreed to a 'full and immediate ceasefire.' This development follows four days of intense military exchanges between the two nuclear-armed nations.
President Trump, who played a significant role in mediating talks, congratulated both countries for their decision, emphasizing the power of diplomacy and intelligence in resolving conflicts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed this sentiment, applauding Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for their commitment to peace.
Global leaders, including Europe's Kaja Kallas and Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, praised the ceasefire as a vital step. The agreement sets the stage for comprehensive negotiations, with hopes for lasting peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
