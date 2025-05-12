Left Menu

Marcos Allies Poised for Senate Victory Amid Political Feud

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's allies seemed set to secure at least half of the Senate seats amid a midterm election that also underscores his ongoing feud with Vice President Sara Duterte. An unofficial tally revealed strong support for Marcos, while Duterte's influence in the Senate remained significant.

The allies of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appeared poised to secure at least half of the available Senate seats during a crucial midterm election, according to an unofficial tally. This election was perceived as both a referendum on Marcos' leadership and a proxy battle with his estranged Vice President Sara Duterte.

As votes were counted, six out of the 12 Senate candidates endorsed by Marcos seemed on track to win seats. This outcome indicated robust support for the president's policy agenda, despite the collapse of his alliance with Duterte. Analysts suggest that a Senate supportive of Marcos could facilitate key legislation and impact Duterte's political future.

The election, embroiled in personal accusations and political battles, reflected deep divisions. With former President Rodrigo Duterte detained by the ICC, tensions escalated. Sara Duterte accused Marcos of political betrayal, further intensifying the high-stakes contest.

