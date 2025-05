India-Pakistan Tensions: Congress Questions Modi Amid Trump's Mediation Claims

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Congress party has demanded transparency from Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning US President Donald Trump's assertions that an Indo-Pak military conflict was averted due to American intervention.

Prior to Modi's national address, Trump claimed his administration had intervened to forestall a nuclear conflict. Congress members criticized Modi for remaining silent on these statements and urged for a parliamentary session to deliberate on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and US mediation.

The Congress stressed that India should not accept international mediation or equate its status with Pakistan's, questioning whether trade agreements influenced Modi's decisions. They called for united action and clarity on India's gains or losses from these diplomatic developments.

