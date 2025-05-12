Erdogan's Diplomacy: A New Hope for Ukraine-Russia Peace
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized a new opening for peace between Ukraine and Russia following recent statements by both nations. Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy expressed readiness for dialogue with Russia's Putin in Turkey. Erdogan affirmed Turkey's willingness to facilitate these crucial talks.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted a fresh opportunity for peace between Ukraine and Russia, driven by recent overtures from both countries. Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, stressed the importance of seizing this chance to end the long-standing conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his readiness to engage in face-to-face discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday. This decision comes after encouragement from U.S. President Donald Trump, who publicly urged Zelenskiy to consider direct negotiations and hinted at his potential participation.
Erdogan, committed to facilitating dialogue, confirmed that he had a conversation with Zelenskiy on Monday. He expressed Turkey's readiness and eagerness to host any future peace talks, hoping that this opportunity would not be wasted, aiming for lasting resolution.
