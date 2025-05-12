Erdogan's Diplomacy: A New Hope for Ukraine-Russia Peace

In a significant development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted a fresh opportunity for peace between Ukraine and Russia, driven by recent overtures from both countries. Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, stressed the importance of seizing this chance to end the long-standing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his readiness to engage in face-to-face discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday. This decision comes after encouragement from U.S. President Donald Trump, who publicly urged Zelenskiy to consider direct negotiations and hinted at his potential participation.

Erdogan, committed to facilitating dialogue, confirmed that he had a conversation with Zelenskiy on Monday. He expressed Turkey's readiness and eagerness to host any future peace talks, hoping that this opportunity would not be wasted, aiming for lasting resolution.

