Trump's Middle East Moves: Historic Sanctions Lift and Billion-Dollar Deals
President Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria and secured a $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia, including a $142 billion arms deal. The move aims to strengthen U.S.-Saudi relations and explore new investment opportunities. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman requested the lifting of Syria sanctions.
In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump declared the lifting of long-standing U.S. sanctions on Syria and sealed a colossal $600 billion investment from Saudi Arabia. This deal includes a historic $142 billion arms package, marking it as the largest defense agreement ever made by Washington.
The surprise announcement, made during Trump's visit to Riyadh, was prompted by a request from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump emphasized the necessity for Syria to move forward, considering its devastating civil war history. The deal is part of deepening ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, focusing on mutual defense and economic growth.
The agreement spans various U.S. defense sectors, including missile defense and space advancement. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia pledged to invest heavily in American businesses, aiming to boost economic cooperation. Trump's visit signifies a pivotal shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics, as the U.S. also seeks to counter Iran's influence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
