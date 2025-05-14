Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Moves: Historic Sanctions Lift and Billion-Dollar Deals

President Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria and secured a $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia, including a $142 billion arms deal. The move aims to strengthen U.S.-Saudi relations and explore new investment opportunities. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman requested the lifting of Syria sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 01:00 IST
Trump's Middle East Moves: Historic Sanctions Lift and Billion-Dollar Deals
Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump declared the lifting of long-standing U.S. sanctions on Syria and sealed a colossal $600 billion investment from Saudi Arabia. This deal includes a historic $142 billion arms package, marking it as the largest defense agreement ever made by Washington.

The surprise announcement, made during Trump's visit to Riyadh, was prompted by a request from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump emphasized the necessity for Syria to move forward, considering its devastating civil war history. The deal is part of deepening ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, focusing on mutual defense and economic growth.

The agreement spans various U.S. defense sectors, including missile defense and space advancement. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia pledged to invest heavily in American businesses, aiming to boost economic cooperation. Trump's visit signifies a pivotal shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics, as the U.S. also seeks to counter Iran's influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025