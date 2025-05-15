Left Menu

CPI(M) Veteran's Shocking Admission: Postal Ballot Tampering Allegations Resurface

CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran alleged that postal ballots were unsealed in the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha elections to identify party NGO members voting for opposition candidates. A viral video featuring his remarks has stirred controversy. He recalled examining ballots allegedly revealing some members' opposition votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:46 IST
CPI(M) Veteran's Shocking Admission: Postal Ballot Tampering Allegations Resurface
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, CPI(M) veteran and former Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran has reportedly admitted that postal ballots for the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha polls were unsealed to determine which party-backed NGO union members cast votes for the opposition.

A video of Sudhakaran making these allegations recently went viral on social media. During the NGO union event, Sudhakaran emphasized that while not all members need to vote for the party, those submitting ballots should not assume anonymity in their voting choices.

The video has sparked significant controversy, with Sudhakaran explaining that postal ballots were purportedly scrutinized to reveal opposition votes, raising concerns of electoral malpractice. Neither Sudhakaran nor the CPI(M) has issued a statement regarding the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025