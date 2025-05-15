CPI(M) Veteran's Shocking Admission: Postal Ballot Tampering Allegations Resurface

In a startling revelation, CPI(M) veteran and former Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran has reportedly admitted that postal ballots for the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha polls were unsealed to determine which party-backed NGO union members cast votes for the opposition.

A video of Sudhakaran making these allegations recently went viral on social media. During the NGO union event, Sudhakaran emphasized that while not all members need to vote for the party, those submitting ballots should not assume anonymity in their voting choices.

The video has sparked significant controversy, with Sudhakaran explaining that postal ballots were purportedly scrutinized to reveal opposition votes, raising concerns of electoral malpractice. Neither Sudhakaran nor the CPI(M) has issued a statement regarding the issue.

