Germany Leads NATO's Defense Spending Surge

NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised Germany for leading increased defense spending, supporting European countries' stance with Ukraine amid changes in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump. Germany's commitment, underscored by its economy, aligns with Trump's call for NATO defense budgets to rise to 5% of GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte lauded Germany on Thursday for spearheading a hike in defense spending, affirming European allies' support for Ukraine amidst a shifting U.S. policy landscape under President Donald Trump. Speaking after a meeting with NATO foreign affairs ministers in Antalya, Turkey, Rutte emphasized Germany's pivotal role.

Rutte highlighted the critical nature of Germany's commitment given its status as Europe's largest economy and NATO's second largest. He expressed satisfaction with Berlin's pledge to significantly increase its defense budget, noting the country's influence within the alliance.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul echoed the sentiment, backing President Trump's directive for NATO members to elevate defense spending to 5% of their GDP. This move signals Germany's strengthened position within the alliance and commitment to regional security.

