Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict Ceasefire

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP's narrative over India-Pakistan ceasefire, emphasizing victory over mere ceasefire. He questions foreign interference in India's internal matters and highlights issues of women's safety under BJP governance while urging stronger border security to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:17 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attitude towards the India-Pakistan ceasefire, emphasizing that victory, rather than a truce, should be celebrated. Speaking at weddings in Jagdishpur and Musafirkhana, Yadav stressed India's commitment to peace and a non-tolerance stance for foreign interference.

He addressed recent operations, including India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. Despite escalated military action, both nations eventually agreed to a ceasefire. Yadav urged strengthening border security to mitigate future threats.

Yadav also criticized BJP's portrayal of women, referencing a High Court order against a Madhya Pradesh minister for objectionable remarks toward a female Indian Army officer. He cited BJP's repeated failures to act on such issues, contrasting this with their 'nari bandhan' slogan. On matters of party allegiance, he commented on internal party dynamics without addressing former minister Smriti Irani's political moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

