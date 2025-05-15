Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Ceasefire Celebrations

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday for its ostensible celebration over a ceasefire in the India-Pakistan conflict. Yadav asserted that true victories, not ceasefires, warrant celebrations, and reiterated India's regard for peace and sovereignty.

Yadav highlighted India's constitutional and democratic strength, emphasizing its intolerance of foreign interference. He referenced Operation Sindoor, a recent military initiative executed in response to a terror attack, and emphasized the need for strengthened border security to prevent future incidents.

Furthermore, Yadav lambasted the BJP's treatment of women, pointing to a High Court order demanding an FIR against a Madhya Pradesh minister for objectionable remarks. He accused the BJP of disrespecting women's power, contrasting this behavior with its proclaimed 'nari bandhan' slogan.

(With inputs from agencies.)