Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Ceasefire Celebrations
Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for celebrating a ceasefire, stating that true victory is what should be celebrated. He emphasized India's commitment to peace while strongly opposing foreign interference. Additionally, Yadav highlighted recent criticisms of the BJP's handling of women's issues, citing a High Court order against a Madhya Pradesh minister.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday for its ostensible celebration over a ceasefire in the India-Pakistan conflict. Yadav asserted that true victories, not ceasefires, warrant celebrations, and reiterated India's regard for peace and sovereignty.
Yadav highlighted India's constitutional and democratic strength, emphasizing its intolerance of foreign interference. He referenced Operation Sindoor, a recent military initiative executed in response to a terror attack, and emphasized the need for strengthened border security to prevent future incidents.
Furthermore, Yadav lambasted the BJP's treatment of women, pointing to a High Court order demanding an FIR against a Madhya Pradesh minister for objectionable remarks. He accused the BJP of disrespecting women's power, contrasting this behavior with its proclaimed 'nari bandhan' slogan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in South China Sea Amid Naval Patrols
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days
Tensions Rise Over China's Chilean Observatory Amid U.S. Concerns
Les Kiss Set to Lead Wallabies After Joe Schmidt's Extension