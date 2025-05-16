INDIA Bloc Faces Internal Rifts: Chidambaram and BJP Leaders Weigh In
Congress leader P. Chidambaram's recent doubts about the INDIA bloc's future highlight internal challenges facing the opposition alliance. BJP leaders criticize the bloc as opportunistic, citing alleged connections to corruption. Chidambaram emphasized the need for a united front against the BJP in upcoming elections, which he views as critical for India's democratic future.
The INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties, has come under scrutiny following comments from Congress leader P. Chidambaram. Chidambaram expressed concerns about the alliance's cohesion, describing it as "frayed at the seams," though he remains hopeful it can be salvaged in time.
In a political offensive, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla labeled the INDIA bloc a "kushti-dosti" model, implying a superficial partnership. Poonawalla argued the alliance is driven by "selfishness," standing as a convenience rather than a committed coalition.
Further critiques emerged from Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who dismissed the alliance as a "motley collection" united solely by corruption and opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These criticisms underscore the challenges facing the opposition ahead of pivotal elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
