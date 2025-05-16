Chidambaram's Candid Critique: The Future of INDIA Alliance
BJP criticizes Congress after leader P Chidambaram expressed doubts about the INDIA alliance's future. He voiced concerns during a book launch, questioning the alliance's cohesion against the BJP's strength. Chidambaram hopes for unity, fearing the alliance is currently weakened.
In a surprising turn of events, the BJP has taken aim at the Congress following P Chidambaram's candid remarks about the opposition coalition, the INDIA alliance.
During a recent book launch, Chidambaram openly questioned the alliance's strength and longevity, noting his uncertainty over its cohesiveness. His comments suggest internal doubts within the opposition bloc.
The seasoned politician, recognizing the formidable political machinery of the BJP, advocated for a more robust and united front, though he acknowledged the alliance currently shows signs of strain.
