Kerala Political Clash: Gandhi Statue Sparks Controversy

The Congress party has launched serious accusations against the ruling CPI(M) leadership in Kerala's Kannur district, alleging that they dishonored Mahatma Gandhi. The controversy centers around a CPI(M) leader allegedly threatening to prevent the erection of Gandhi's statue in Malappattam.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has charged CPI(M) leaders with outdoing the Sangh Parivar in their disrespect towards Mahatma Gandhi. His statement follows a protest by Congress workers against the alleged defacement of the Gandhi statue, leading to clashes with CPI(M) workers during a Youth Congress-led demonstration.

Amid rising tensions, Satheesan booked for legal actions against P V Gopinath, a CPI(M) district secretariat member, who allegedly warned against constructing a Gandhi statue either near or inside a Youth Congress leader's property. While the Congress accuses CPI(M) of initiating violence, the party anticipates no quick rebuttals. The ongoing statue construction has reportedly faced additional acts of vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)