High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Trump Set for Crucial Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are poised for a critical meeting. The Kremlin emphasizes necessary preparations and tangible outcomes, especially amid peace talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators under Trump's influence to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:51 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin emphasized the importance of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the need for comprehensive preparations and tangible results. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov underscored the necessity of this meeting to address pressing international and regional issues, including the Ukraine crisis.

Peskov's remarks came as Trump expressed his willingness to meet with Putin at the earliest possible opportunity. The meeting aims to foster bilateral relations between Russia and the United States and engage in high-level discussions on global affairs, highlighting the urgency of resolving conflicts like the Ukraine crisis.

Amid these developments, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators convened in Istanbul for their first direct peace talks in over three years, pressured by Trump to put an end to Europe's deadliest conflict post-World War Two. The Russian team maintained constant communication with Moscow, providing real-time updates to President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

