European Leaders Press Putin for Peace as Tensions Rise
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a summit of European leaders in Albania, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a focal point. Despite Zelenskyy's willingness for peace talks, President Putin sent a low-level delegation, prompting criticism. The EU plans new sanctions, targeting Russia's financial sector and shadow fleet.
- Country:
- Albania
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined European leaders for a pivotal summit in Albania's capital, focusing on the continent's security challenges amid Russia's aggression in Ukraine. The summit aimed to address key defense issues and improve Europe's competitiveness and tackle unauthorized migration.
On the eve of the event, Russia's refusal to engage in direct talks with Zelenskyy was met with criticism. President Putin's decision to send a low-level delegation was seen as a missed opportunity for peace, according to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and other European officials.
The European Union announced plans for a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting its financial sector and shadow fleet. The summit also served as a platform for bilateral discussions on major security issues, further uniting European leaders against Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions
Iranian Companies Urge India's Help to Overcome U.S. Sanctions
Bridging Partners: The North Korea-Russia Road Link Ambition
US-Ukraine Mineral Pact: A Strategic Link Amidst War Concerns
Ukraine's Mineral Wealth Tapped in US Deal