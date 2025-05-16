Turkey Hosts High-Stakes Peace Talks as Russia-Ukraine War Drags On
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators convened in Istanbul for their first direct peace talks in over three years. The meeting aimed at achieving a ceasefire, but hopes were tempered by geopolitical pressures and unresolved demands from both sides. The ongoing conflict has claimed numerous lives and caused significant displacement.
In a pivotal move to negotiate peace amid ongoing conflict, Russian and Ukrainian representatives gathered in Istanbul for their first direct talks in over three years. The meeting, held at the Dolmabahce Palace, was marked by significant geopolitical tensions and unresolved demands from both parties.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump urging a resolution, expectations for a breakthrough remained low. Ukrainian officials insisted on a comprehensive ceasefire and the return of abducted citizens as foundational prerequisites for peace. Meanwhile, Russia expressed readiness for diplomacy but highlighted security concerns and the possibility of Ukraine exploiting a ceasefire.
The complex talks reflect deeper hostilities with Russia demanding territorial cessions and Ukraine seeking security guarantees. While hopes for peace persist, the situation is complicated by military pressures and broader geopolitical dynamics involving global powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Istanbul
- peace talks
- diplomacy
- Trump
- Fidan
- ceasefire
- negotiators
- Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Kamala Harris Unleashes Critique on Trump's Policies in Landmark Speech
Trump Organization's Controversial Qatar Golf Resort Deal Raises Ethics Concerns