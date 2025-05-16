Left Menu

Turkey Hosts High-Stakes Peace Talks as Russia-Ukraine War Drags On

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:51 IST
Representative image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In a pivotal move to negotiate peace amid ongoing conflict, Russian and Ukrainian representatives gathered in Istanbul for their first direct talks in over three years. The meeting, held at the Dolmabahce Palace, was marked by significant geopolitical tensions and unresolved demands from both parties.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump urging a resolution, expectations for a breakthrough remained low. Ukrainian officials insisted on a comprehensive ceasefire and the return of abducted citizens as foundational prerequisites for peace. Meanwhile, Russia expressed readiness for diplomacy but highlighted security concerns and the possibility of Ukraine exploiting a ceasefire.

The complex talks reflect deeper hostilities with Russia demanding territorial cessions and Ukraine seeking security guarantees. While hopes for peace persist, the situation is complicated by military pressures and broader geopolitical dynamics involving global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

