BJP Criticizes Congress Over Chidambaram's INDIA Bloc Remarks
The BJP criticized Congress leader P Chidambaram's comments about the INDIA bloc, questioning the bloc's future. BJP spokespersons claim the alliance is unviable and self-serving, while Chidambaram expressed concerns over its unity. The BJP reiterated its commitment to national development, contrasting itself with the opposition alliance.
- India
In a sharp critique, the BJP has lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram following his remarks doubting the future of the INDIA bloc.
The BJP accuses the alliance of self-interest, contrasting it with their vision of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As they underscore their development agenda, BJP leaders claim the opposition, fraught with corruption and lack of unity, stands no chance in future political contests.
