BJP Criticizes Congress Over Chidambaram's INDIA Bloc Remarks

In a sharp critique, the BJP has lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram following his remarks doubting the future of the INDIA bloc.

The BJP accuses the alliance of self-interest, contrasting it with their vision of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As they underscore their development agenda, BJP leaders claim the opposition, fraught with corruption and lack of unity, stands no chance in future political contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)