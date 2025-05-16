Trump's Tax Bill Faces Congressional Showdown Amid Republican Infighting

The U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tax bill is undergoing a crucial political evaluation as Republican leaders strive to push it through Congress, amidst opposition demanding deeper spending cuts.

The tax bill, if passed, could significantly increase the national debt, but it promises to extend tax cuts from Trump's first term. Republicans are facing internal conflict, especially over potential Medicaid cuts and the repeal of green energy tax credits.

The outcome of this legislative effort is uncertain, hinging on key votes and potential compromises. The discussions are underway as the party aims to pass the bill before a July 4 deadline, with President Trump expected to intensify lobbying efforts upon his return from the Middle East.

