Historic POW Exchange Agreement Amidst Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each during peace negotiations, marking their biggest prisoner swap since the 2022 conflict began. Both nations plan to present detailed ceasefire proposals, with potential discussions between heads of state being considered for further talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine announced plans to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, according to Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation. This exchange would represent the largest swap of prisoners since the war commenced in 2022.

During peace talks, both nations agreed to draft and present detailed proposals for a potential ceasefire. Moscow indicated openness to continue dialogue with Kyiv.

Additionally, Ukraine proposed a meeting between the heads of state, which Russia will consider, signaling a potential shift towards more direct negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

