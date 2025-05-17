Left Menu

Owaisi Calls Out Pakistan's Threat to Global Peace

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized Pakistan's role as a global threat due to its terrorism sponsorship. He plans to highlight this issue internationally, noting that India's long-standing victimhood under Pakistan's strategies is crucial for the world to understand. Owaisi stresses the need for international awareness and intervention.

  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent AIMIM leader, declared Pakistan a global threat due to its persistent sponsorship of terrorism. Conveying a strong message to the international community, Owaisi aims to emphasize the victimization India has endured due to Pakistan-backed terror activities.

In an interview with PTI Videos, the Hyderabad MP highlighted the necessity of alerting the world about the long-standing atrocities, orchestrated by Pakistan, targeting innocent individuals. He condemned the actions that have plagued India since the era of Zia-ul-Haq.

Owaisi criticized Pakistan's portrayal of itself as an Islamic adversary to India, while underscoring the coexistence of 20 crore Muslims in India. He argued that Pakistan's strategy includes disrupting India's economic progress and inciting communal discord, a tactic evident since its early provocations in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

