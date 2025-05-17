Shashi Tharoor Accepts Nation-First Role Amid Congress Speculations

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress Member of Parliament, defended his decision to accept the government's invitation to lead a multi-party delegation addressing Pakistan on terrorism. He underscored his belief in prioritizing national interests over party politics.

Tharoor was officially invited by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, leveraging his experience in foreign affairs. Despite the Congress releasing its list of preferred delegates, Tharoor maintained that engaging in national service transcends party affiliations.

Responding to Congress's alternative nominations, Tharoor advised that questions regarding any discontent should be directed to the party. As India projects a zero-tolerance message against terrorism globally, Tharoor emphasized the importance of a unified national voice during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)