Political Controversy: Tharoor's Role in Congress and BJP Allegations

CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswom accuses Shashi Tharoor of aligning with BJP 'sleeping cells' within Congress. Tharoor, recently invited by the Centre to lead an anti-terrorism delegation, faces backlash. He defends his participation, emphasizing national duty over politics amid controversial Congress exclusion.
The political sphere is abuzz as CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswom launches a bold accusation against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, alleging he's positioning himself among BJP 'sleeping cells' within the Congress.
The controversy intensifies following Tharoor's acceptance to lead a government-formed, multi-party delegation, sparking criticism due to his exclusion from Congress's recommended list to the Centre.
Despite mounting scrutiny, Tharoor defends his decision as a duty to the nation, not politics, citing his extensive experience in international affairs and dismissing intra-party conflicts.
