Political Controversy: Tharoor's Role in Congress and BJP Allegations

The political sphere is abuzz as CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswom launches a bold accusation against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, alleging he's positioning himself among BJP 'sleeping cells' within the Congress.

The controversy intensifies following Tharoor's acceptance to lead a government-formed, multi-party delegation, sparking criticism due to his exclusion from Congress's recommended list to the Centre.

Despite mounting scrutiny, Tharoor defends his decision as a duty to the nation, not politics, citing his extensive experience in international affairs and dismissing intra-party conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)