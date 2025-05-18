Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Ascension: A New Era for the Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV began his papacy by reaching out to conservative Catholics, emphasizing unity and continuity of the church's heritage. Installed as the 267th pope, Leo, a Chicago native with Peruvian ties, replaced Francis. He pledged to uphold the faith while addressing modern challenges like poverty and environmental protection.

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV commenced his papacy on Sunday by extending an olive branch to conservative Catholics, urging unity and a commitment to preserving the church's rich heritage. In an outdoor Mass at St. Peter's Square, he was officially installed as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church and the sovereign of Vatican City.

Hailing from Chicago and also holding Peruvian citizenship, Leo, 69, is recognized as the first pope from both the United States and Peru. As he traversed St. Peter's Square in his popemobile, supporters displayed flags from both countries, echoing chants of 'Viva il Papa' and 'Papa Leone'.

Leo succeeds Pope Francis, who led the church for 12 dynamic years until his passing in April. In his inaugural sermon, Leo pledged to confront modern challenges and continue Francis's legacy on social issues. Emphasizing harmony, he sought to bridge divisions within the church and reaffirmed his commitment to serve rather than rule autocratically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

