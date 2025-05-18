Controversy Erupts: Assam CM Claims Congress MP's ISI Ties

Assam's political landscape was rocked as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made sweeping allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma announced that Gogoi visited Pakistan at the behest of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

This startling claim was made during an official function, with Sarma asserting the state possesses documentary evidence confirming Gogoi's engagement with the Pakistani establishment. The Chief Minister emphasized the visit wasn't mere tourism but ingrained in training purposes under the direct invitation from Pakistan's home department.

Sarma urged the public to await further revelations, assured by September 10. He admonished inquiries on the matter until the alleged documents are fully prepared for disclosure.

