Controversy Erupts: Assam CM Claims Congress MP's ISI Ties
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of visiting Pakistan on ISI's invitation. Sarma alleges Gogoi worked with Pakistan's establishment. The government promises to present evidence by September 10, asserting the visit wasn't a casual trip but for training purposes.
- Country:
- India
Assam's political landscape was rocked as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made sweeping allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma announced that Gogoi visited Pakistan at the behest of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
This startling claim was made during an official function, with Sarma asserting the state possesses documentary evidence confirming Gogoi's engagement with the Pakistani establishment. The Chief Minister emphasized the visit wasn't mere tourism but ingrained in training purposes under the direct invitation from Pakistan's home department.
Sarma urged the public to await further revelations, assured by September 10. He admonished inquiries on the matter until the alleged documents are fully prepared for disclosure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Chief Minister
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Congress
- MP
- Gaurav Gogoi
- Pakistan
- ISI
- allegations
- evidence
ALSO READ
Al-Hilal and Jorge Jesus Part Ways Amidst Asian Champions League Exit
Former Abercrombie CEO Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial
Shooting Shocks Spartan College Campus in Inglewood
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Goa Temple Festival Claims Six Lives
Four persons dead, many injured in stampede at temple festival in Shirgao village of North Goa: Official.