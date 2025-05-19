Nicusor Dan Leads Romanian Presidential Race
Centrist candidate Nicusor Dan is leading over hard-right rival George Simion in Romania's presidential election, with half of the votes counted. Exit polls indicated Dan's potential victory in a significant election observed across Europe, amid growing U.S. support for Donald Trump.
In Romania's fiercely contested presidential election, centrist candidate Nicusor Dan has taken the lead over hard-right opponent George Simion. With 50% of votes tallied, Dan stands out as the frontrunner.
The election is drawing significant international attention, particularly as Europe's political climate reflects increasing support for ex-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Exit polls suggest that Dan is on track to secure the presidency, marking a pivotal moment in Romanian politics and potentially influencing European dynamics.
