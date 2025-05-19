Nicusor Dan Leads Romanian Presidential Race

In Romania's fiercely contested presidential election, centrist candidate Nicusor Dan has taken the lead over hard-right opponent George Simion. With 50% of votes tallied, Dan stands out as the frontrunner.

The election is drawing significant international attention, particularly as Europe's political climate reflects increasing support for ex-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Exit polls suggest that Dan is on track to secure the presidency, marking a pivotal moment in Romanian politics and potentially influencing European dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)