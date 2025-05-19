Trump's Diplomatic Gambit: Calls to Putin and Zelenskyy for Ukraine Ceasefire

President Donald Trump is set to make strategic phone calls to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in a bid to negotiate a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump shared his ambition for a productive outcome via social media, emphasizing his hope that his rapport with Putin might break the deadlock. However, his approach faces scrutiny, amid fears that his affinity for Russia could disadvantage Ukraine in any agreements crafted.

Adding pressure, Trump revealed that his discussions with Putin will cover halting the conflict and also include trade incentives, a potential strategy to resolve the tension exacerbated by Russia's invasion.

