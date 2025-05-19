Trump's Diplomatic Gambit: Calls to Putin and Zelenskyy for Ukraine Ceasefire
President Donald Trump plans separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, aiming for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Trump believes his relationship with Putin could help broker peace but faces skepticism over his approach. Talks include potential sanctions and trade incentives.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump is set to make strategic phone calls to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in a bid to negotiate a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Trump shared his ambition for a productive outcome via social media, emphasizing his hope that his rapport with Putin might break the deadlock. However, his approach faces scrutiny, amid fears that his affinity for Russia could disadvantage Ukraine in any agreements crafted.
Adding pressure, Trump revealed that his discussions with Putin will cover halting the conflict and also include trade incentives, a potential strategy to resolve the tension exacerbated by Russia's invasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IOS SAGAR Embarks on Key Maritime Diplomacy Mission
India-Pakistan Tensions Mount: Indian Army Retaliates Against Ceasefire Violations
Putin Rules Out Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine, Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
Drone Destruction: Ukraine's Struggle Amid Calls for Ceasefire
Albanese Strengthens Diplomacy: A Global Partnership for Stability