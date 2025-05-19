Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Gambit: Calls to Putin and Zelenskyy for Ukraine Ceasefire

President Donald Trump plans separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, aiming for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Trump believes his relationship with Putin could help broker peace but faces skepticism over his approach. Talks include potential sanctions and trade incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:37 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Gambit: Calls to Putin and Zelenskyy for Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is set to make strategic phone calls to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in a bid to negotiate a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump shared his ambition for a productive outcome via social media, emphasizing his hope that his rapport with Putin might break the deadlock. However, his approach faces scrutiny, amid fears that his affinity for Russia could disadvantage Ukraine in any agreements crafted.

Adding pressure, Trump revealed that his discussions with Putin will cover halting the conflict and also include trade incentives, a potential strategy to resolve the tension exacerbated by Russia's invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025