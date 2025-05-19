Parliament Rallies Behind Foreign Secretary Amid Social Media Backlash
The Standing Committee on External Affairs strongly supported Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri after he faced harsh online trolling. The panel, led by Shashi Tharoor, condemned the attacks and praised Misri for his conduct amid India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a show of unity, Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs condemned the online trolling directed at Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The committee unanimously praised Misri's professional conduct amid the military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
During a briefing to the panel, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Misri elucidated on the India-Pakistan interactions post-conflict. Tharoor reported overwhelming support for Misri, highlighting the committee's solidarity amidst the 'unwarranted attacks' he received online.
Key figures, including TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, participated in the meeting. The dialogue reflected the backdrop of military operations involving both nations, specifically the recent Operation Sindoor.
