Assam Chief Minister and Congress Leader Clash Over Pakistan Remarks

A social media spat emerged on Tuesday between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. The conflict originated from an old social media post by the Jorhat MP that showed sympathy for Pakistan's 2022 flood victims, reigniting accusations surrounding cross-border loyalties.

State Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika brought the post to light after Sarma's fervent allegations against Gogoi's familial ties to Pakistan. In the contentious post from August 2022, Gogoi emphasized the humanitarian crisis in Pakistan, contrasting with the nation's sports triumph, which invited criticism from within his political circle.

The verbal skirmish, further fueled by references to Prime Minister Modi's similar sentiments regarding the floods, raised questions about national allegiance. Sarma denounced what he perceived as a betrayal, suggesting legal repercussions for such sentiments among public officeholders. The feud highlights underlying political tensions concerning Indo-Pak relations.

