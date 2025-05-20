Left Menu

Trump's Capitol Hill Tax-Cut Maneuver: Unifying Divided Republicans

President Donald Trump travels to Capitol Hill to rally congressional Republicans around a tax-cut bill. The bill, which could significantly increase national debt, aims to extend 2017 tax cuts and add new tax breaks. It faces opposition from some Republicans and Democrats concerned over spending cuts.

Updated: 20-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:44 IST
President Donald Trump is set to make a significant push for a sweeping tax-cut bill as he visits Capitol Hill on Tuesday, aiming to unify a divided Republican majority.

The bill, if passed, might escalate the federal debt by $3 trillion to $5 trillion, with the challenge of balancing hardline demands for spending cuts against moderates' concerns.

As the Republican leadership seeks to overcome partisan opposition, Trump's role as a closer is critical to ensure the tax-cut proposal progresses through Congress.

