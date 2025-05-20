Trump's Capitol Hill Tax-Cut Maneuver: Unifying Divided Republicans

President Donald Trump is set to make a significant push for a sweeping tax-cut bill as he visits Capitol Hill on Tuesday, aiming to unify a divided Republican majority.

The bill, if passed, might escalate the federal debt by $3 trillion to $5 trillion, with the challenge of balancing hardline demands for spending cuts against moderates' concerns.

As the Republican leadership seeks to overcome partisan opposition, Trump's role as a closer is critical to ensure the tax-cut proposal progresses through Congress.

